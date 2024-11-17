This Is What Priyanka Chopra's "Working Saturday" Looked Like

Do not disturb Priyanka Chopra. The actress is currently busy shooting for Citadel Season 2. Her jam-packed schedule even has her working on a Saturday. How do we know? Well, if you head to Priyanka's Instagram Stories, you will see it for yourself. The star shared a video from inside a car, where she is seen wearing a black puffer jacket. In the clip, Priyanka gives us a glimpse of the vanity vans parked outside as she says, “When it is a working Saturday. You know – finishing up, strong!” The actress is clearly powering through her busy day with her usual determination and grace.

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra posted a picture of the "magical team" behind Citadel Season 2 and gave them a big shoutout. She was joined by her daughter Malti Marie and her manager Anjula Acharia. The photos show Priyanka enjoying a delicious meal with a large group. In the last frame, she is seen lovingly holding Malti Marie's hand, with Malti's face hidden behind a heart emoji. Priyanka also shared a heartfelt note, praising the hard work of the massive 400-member crew.

The side note read, “In my job, nothing is possible without the people you are surrounded by at work, who support you in every project. They literally can make or break the experience for an actor. Of course, each project comprises of hundreds of people contributing to the crew, especially this one, boasting of a massive crew of 400+ ... This is my magical team of Citadel S2. From hair, make up, wardrobe, management transport, assistants, childcare, I would not have been able to see the end in sight for this year, (2 movies and a whole season) if it wasn't for you all propping me up. So thank you again! And let's finish filming this season with a BANG‼️"

Released in April last year, Citadel is an American spy action show. In addition to Priyanka Chopra, the first season also featured Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. In addition to Citadel Season 2, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Heads of State and The Bluff.