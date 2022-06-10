Priyanka Chopra Shares A Major Maldives Throwback. Circa 2000

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra handpicked one perfect throwback picture and shared it on her Instagram profile. The picture happens to be from 2000, the year Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World. In the picture, the actress can be seen posing on a beach in Maldives and she looks simply gorgeous. Priyanka Chopra captioned it: "Circa November 2000. Presenting my 18 yr old smolder." In the comments section, Nick Jonas dropped a flame emoji. Priyanka's Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh wrote "Bruhhh." Priyanka's manager Anjula Acharia also dropped fire emojis.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka Chopra loves to share throwback pictures from her teen days. This is from when she was crowned Miss World at the age of 18. She captioned this post: "Miss World at 18! The turn of the millennium...the year 2000! Wow. It feels like just yesterday I was living this dream. Now, almost 20 years later, my enthusiasm for changing the status quo remains as strong and is at the core of everything I do. I truly believe girls have the power to bring about change if they get the opportunities they deserve."

Remember this throwback? The one that she captioned: "Lean, mean and all of 17."

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Matrix 4. Her next project is Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show and has featured in many Hollywood projects. Priyanka Chopra is a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She also opened an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and runs a haircare brand as well.