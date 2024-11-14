Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Wish For Irfan Ahmed Featuring Their "Best Memories" Is All Things Fun

The award for the best birthday wish goes to Priyanka Chopra. The actress shared an Instagram Reel to wish Irfan Ahmed. The video features some priceless throwback moments featuring Priyanka, her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and Irfan. From pool party visuals to a happy family gathering, the video screams goals from a mile and a half away. Sharing the Reel on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “To the best memories & more to come. Happiest birthday, Irfan Ahmed.” The video has clocked more than 8 million views so far. Fans made a bee-line in the comments section to know more about Irfan Ahmed. A few claimed that he is Priyanka's cousin.

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for Citadel 2, loves to keep her Instagram family posted by sharing glimpses of her daily routine. Recently, the actress shared pictures celebrating her “magical team” who stands with her like a rock. In the pictures, we also get a glimpse of little Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Sharing the album, Priyanka wrote, “In my job, nothing is possible without the people you are surrounded by at work, who support you in every project. They literally can make or break the experience for an actor. Of course, each project comprises of hundreds of people contributing to the crew, especially this one, boasting of a massive crew of 400+ ..this is my magical team of Citadel S2. (Some missing) From hair, make up , wardrobe , management transport, assistants, child care , I would not have been able to see the end in sight for this year, (2 movies and a whole season ) if it wasn't for you all propping me up. So thank you again! And let's finish filming this season with a BANG."

Priyanka Chopra then allowed her fans to take a look at the past week and we can't thank her enough for sharing the cutest pictures. From Malti playing with her toys to Priyanka's workday slate, the album was all things love. Priyanka has also described each slide in the caption. It read, “1: when the glam slaps 2: oh hello pelvic bones haven't seen you for a while...3: it's almost that time 4: skin prep before starting makeup 5: so pretty 6: “I'm a rainbow ghost “ - MM 7: my daughter is funny! 8: Diana's eyes.. 9: “ My family, I gotchu everyone “ I'm not crying... you are.”

Apart from Citadel 2, Priyanka Chopra also has Head Of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.