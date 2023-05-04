Priyanka Chopra Reveals Botched Nose Surgery Left Her In 'Deep, Deep Depression'

Priyanka Chopra shared this image.(courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who has been super busy with Citadel promotions, Met Gala appearance and now with Love Again premiere, in a candid conversation on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, opened up about her nose surgery and how the botched procedure affected her mental health. "It was a dark phase," said the actress on the show, recalling that she went through the doctor-recommended surgery to get a polyp in her nasal cavity removed during the initial stages of her career. "This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression," said Priyanka Chopra.

As a consequence of the surgery, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was fired from three films. She added that she was convinced that her career "was over before it started." The actress added that it was her father Ashok Chopra, who had encouraged her to get a corrective surgery. "I was terrified of that, but he was like, 'I will be in the room with you.' He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence," said Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the Hollywood film Love Again with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Nick Jonas (in a cameo appearance). The film was previously titled It's All Coming Back to Me. The actress recently headlined Russo Brothers' Citadel. The actress' next Bollywood project is Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show (Quantico) and has featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few.