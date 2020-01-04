Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Steal A Kiss On The Beach. Isn't It Romantic?

Highlights
- Priyanka shared a photo of her family vacation
- "Cannot wait to start this New Year with all of you," she wrote
- She adorably poses with Nick Jonas in the photo
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, both of who have extremely jam-packed work rosters, also often make room for a vacation or two and believe in the power of some quality family time. Keeping the family-and-friends-first spirit alive, Priyanka and Nick began the New Year with a beach vacation and shared a few glimpses on Instagram. Priyanka and Nick roped in their friends for a group moment and made it even more priceless by stealing a kiss on the beach. Priyanka and Nick adorably shared a kiss on the white sands with waves crashing on, which will be added to their treasure of most cherished memories forever.
While sharing the photo, Priyanka added a thank-you note and a message of gratitude for her friends and family - for both who could make it to her beach party and for those who were missing: "Grateful for family and friends that make everything better. The friends around us and the ones away from us... you were missed! I cannot wait to start this New Year with all of you in our lives."
Life's a beach for Priyanka Chopra:
Meanwhile, Priyanka's welcomed the New Year with some tequila and Nick Jonas by her side. "Life as it should be," she wrote while Nick Jonas captioned the photo: "From the snow to the ocean."
Priyanka and Nick were in the snow-covered Mammoth Lakes in California during Christmas and that's what he meant by his previous caption.
Priyanka recently accompanied Nick Jonas for a Jonas Brothers concert to the Bahamas. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger.