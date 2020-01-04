Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Steal A Kiss On The Beach. Isn't It Romantic?

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka shared a photo of her family vacation

"Cannot wait to start this New Year with all of you," she wrote

She adorably poses with Nick Jonas in the photo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, both of who have extremely jam-packed work rosters, also often make room for a vacation or two and believe in the power of some quality family time. Keeping the family-and-friends-first spirit alive, Priyanka and Nick began the New Year with a beach vacation and shared a few glimpses on Instagram. Priyanka and Nick roped in their friends for a group moment and made it even more priceless by stealing a kiss on the beach. Priyanka and Nick adorably shared a kiss on the white sands with waves crashing on, which will be added to their treasure of most cherished memories forever.

While sharing the photo, Priyanka added a thank-you note and a message of gratitude for her friends and family - for both who could make it to her beach party and for those who were missing: "Grateful for family and friends that make everything better. The friends around us and the ones away from us... you were missed! I cannot wait to start this New Year with all of you in our lives."

Life's a beach for Priyanka Chopra:

Meanwhile, Priyanka's welcomed the New Year with some tequila and Nick Jonas by her side. "Life as it should be," she wrote while Nick Jonas captioned the photo: "From the snow to the ocean."

Priyanka and Nick were in the snow-covered Mammoth Lakes in California during Christmas and that's what he meant by his previous caption.

Priyanka recently accompanied Nick Jonas for a Jonas Brothers concert to the Bahamas. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger.