Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Share Pics From Friend's Wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently attended a friend's wedding in Texas. The couple shared a set of beautiful pictures from the ceremony. In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra, who is wearing a beautiful red gown, can be seen posing with her husband Nick and her friends in other pictures. Sharing a few pictures on her Instagram handle, Priyanka wrote, "To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it. Also Tia Bowen and Cavanaugh James damn! I missed y'all!"

Nick Jonas too shared a few pictures from the ceremony, congratulating the couple. Sharing a post on his Instagram handle, Nick wrote, "Congrats to Connie and Jesse on a beautiful wedding! Thank you for letting us be a part of your day." In the pictures, Nick can be seen posing with his wife Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka and Nick recently went on a drive in Los Angeles. On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra shared a couple of pictures and videos from her day out with her husband Nick Jonas. In one of the videos, Nick can be seen driving on the streets of LA, while Priyanka Chopra is taking a video. The actor also shared a few selfies. The couple sported a casual look for their day out. Priyanka, who is also a mother to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, captioned her post, "Mommy daddy's day out."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018. The couple had two grand weddings in India and the US. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January via surrogacy.