Priyanka Chopra, MIA At Jonas Brothers' Concert, Had 'Major FOMO'

Priyanka Chopra, who recently checked into Spain for the next schedule of Russo Brothers' Citadel, couldn't attend the Jonas Brothers' concert at Fenway Park. The actress, self-admittedly, had "major FOMO." The actress shared snippets from the Jonas Brothers concert on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "My husband and his brothers played at Fenway Park. Whaaa! Major FOMO." In a separate Instagram story, Priyanka Chopra tagged her husband Nick Jonas and she wrote: "You make me proud," adding a heart and a few kiss emojis.

Meanwhile, the other Jonas brother Joe, shared pictures with his wife and actress Sophie Turner and he wrote in his caption: "Magical night in Boston. #RememberThisTour."

Nick, Kevin Jonas along with brother Joe, are a part of the famous musical band Jonas Brothers. The band became a household name after they made appearances on the Disney channel. Nick, Kevin and Joe started the band in the year 2005 and they featured in the Camp Rock films. They were also a part of the Disney series titled Jonas. The Jonas Brothers returned to the music scenario in March 2019 with their comeback single Sucker, which ruled all the music charts.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. Well, Nick Jonas is a true blue romantic. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.