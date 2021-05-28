Nick Jonas Reveals He Chose Brother Kevin Over Joe To Call Priyanka Chopra After Bike Accident

Nick Jonas with brothers Joe and Kevin (courtesy latelateshow)

Highlights Nick Jonas had a bike accident earlier this month

He recently appeared on James Corden's talk show

Nick was joined by his brothers Kevin and Joe

Nick Jonas, who had a bike accident earlier this month, has busied himself with work commitments yet again. The 28-year-old singer, along with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, appeared as guests on James Corden's The Late Late Show and talked about a few moments after the accident while filming NBC special Olympic Dreams. Nick revealed that to break the accident news to his wife Priyanka Chopra, he chose brother Kevin over Joe, reported E! News, AceShowBiz, among other international websites. "It was a choice between Joe and Kevin. Who do you give your phone to call your wife in a time of crisis? And I gave it to Kevin," Nick was quoted as saying.

Speaking to James Corden, Nick Jonas added at that moment, he was not in a state to share the news with Priyanka himself: "Basically I was there, and the medics were kind of attending to me. I was about to be put on the gurney to get into the ambulance, and obviously I had to call Priyanka, my wife, to say this has happened, but obviously I wasn't really in a spot where I could talk to her." However, particular portion of The Late Late Show With James Corden, previously shared on YouTube, now appears unavailable.

Kevin Jonas, who was also part of James Corden's The Late Late Show, added how he handled the situation: "It's kind of telling. I was really calm and collected. I think it has to do with being a father, seeing children fall all the time."

Speaking to E! News earlier, Nick Jonas had opened up about his bike accident and said that he "took a spill on a bike" and suffered a "cracked rib" and "a few other bumps and bruises". Nick, who rejoined work soon after the accident, was speaking on the sets of singing reality show The Voice. Nick, who features as a coach on the show, also told his colleague Blake Shelton: "I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. But Blake, please don't make me laugh as much, because it kind of hurts to laugh."

Last weekend, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attended the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles together - he hosted the show while the actress was a presenter. In a lengthy Instagram post, Nick wrote about Priyanka constantly being by his side during his recovery.