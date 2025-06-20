Priyanka Chopra Jonas On Losing A Chunk Of Her Eyebrow While Filming <i>Heads Of State</i>: "Could Have Been My Eye"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is gearing up for the release of her action entertainer Heads Of State, set to drop on Prime Video on July 2, 2025. The actress has performed some high-octane action sequences in the project.

Recently while on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress revealed how she lost a "chunk of her eyebrow" while filming a routine scene in the film.

What's Happening

Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about an accident she faced while performing one of her action scenes in Heads of State.

She revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, "The camera has a matte box, and I was supposed to roll on the floor and fall, and it was raining. And the camera was supposed to come in close to me. So the camera operator came in a little bit closer - I came in a little bit closer, and it took out a chunk of my eyebrow. Could have been my eye, so I was very grateful that it wasn't. I just put surgical glue on there and stuck it. Finished my day, because I did not want to come back and shoot in the rain again."

Furthermore, she revealed how there were several pranks played on her on the Heads of State sets. She added that she was the one who tried to break the ice between her co-stars Idris Elba and John Cena.

About Heads Of State

Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent. She is joined by John Cena and Idris Elba's onscreen characters to wade past a high-stakes situation after their diplomatic mission faces a downfall.

The action-comedy film will be directed by Ilya Naishuller. It also has Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles in key roles.



In A Nutshell

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recalled a hilarious incident from the sets of Heads Of State, where the actress lost a part of her eyebrow while performing a routine action sequence.

