Priyanka Chopra Is Sure That Ranveer Singh Is The 'Life Of His Own Quarantine Party.' So Are We

Priyanka Chopra, who starred as Ranveer Singh's onscreen wife Kashibai in the 2015 Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film Bajirao Mastani, posted an adorable birthday greeting for the actor on her Instagram story. Priyanka's post perfectly encapsulates the essence of Ranveer Singh's lively personality. Sharing a throwback picture with the birthday boy, Priyanka wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday, Ranveer Singh. I am sure you are the life of your own quarantine party." We couldn't have agreed more with the caption.

Besides Bajirao Mastani (which starred Deepika Padukone as the titular Mastani), Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh worked together in Zoya Akhtar's 2015 family drama Dil Dhadakne Do, where they featured as siblings in a dysfunctional family. The duo's first film together was Gunday, also starring Arjun Kapoor and late actor Irffan Khan. Priyanka also featured in the song Ram Chahe Leela, from Ranveer's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Meanwhile, here's how Deepika Padukone wished her husband. She posted a stunning picture and wrote: "The light of my life .The centre of my universe. I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance. As for the rest, I'll tell you in person. I love you."

Ranveer Singh's next project is Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. He will also be seen in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar's period drama Takht, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others.