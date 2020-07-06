Deepika Padukone's Wish For 'The Centre Of Her Universe' Ranveer Singh Is As Adorable As They Are

Deepika Padukone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone's birthday wish for her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, was saved for the last. The actress wished "the centre of her universe" on social media a little late on Monday but her post was worth the wait. Deepika shared a stunning picture of herself and Ranveer from what appears to be a party and accompanied it with a really sweet, as well as, hilarious note. In the black and white picture, Ranveer Singh and Deepika can be seen laughing with all their heart. She looks gorgeous in an off-shoulder gown while Ranveer looks dashing as always in a tuxedo. "The light of my life. The centre of my universe. I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance," wrote Deepika in her birthday note and hilariously added: "As for the rest, I'll tell you in person! I love you! #happybirthday."

Deepika always picks priceless pictures of Ranveer Singh to wish him on his birthdays. Last year too, she shared an adorable throwback photo of him enjoying a fruit-flavoured chuski in his childhood and wrote: "Sensitive, emotional, caring, compassionate, generous, gentle, funny, intelligent, delightful and faithful... All this and so much more... To my husband, my friend, my lover, my confidante... But more often than not, my child, my infant, my toddler, my dot, my pineapple, my sunshine, my rainbow... May you forever and always be this way... I love you."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the cutest couple of Bollywood and they often prove it with their adorable social media PDA. Earlier this year, during an Instagram live session, Ranveer Singh gave Deepika all the credits for "keeping him on tracks." He said: "I think I wouldn't have been able to cope with the pressures of being a movie star, if she wouldn't have been there. I would have been lost."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83. In the film, Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika makes a special appearance as Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev. '83, unlike other recent movies, will release in theatres instead of OTT platforms.