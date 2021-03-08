Priyanka Chopra Is 'Happy To Be Reunited' With Her Husband Nick Jonas And Family. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in London filming her new series Citadel, reunited with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, her father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas and mother-in-law Denise Jonas on Sunday. The actress' happiness spilled onto Instagram as she shared a group photo featuring herself and her family happily posing for the camera. In the frame, we can also see Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, who has been living with her in London for quite some time, and author Cavanaugh James, who is a good friend of Nick and Priyanka. The couple live in California and Priyanka moved to London last year to complete the shooting schedule of her new Hollywood movie Text For You but her stay got extended after UK went into third lockdown due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Nick Jonas was with Priyanka in London for some time but then he had flown to Los Angeles for his work.

In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra can be seen wearing a beautiful cream sweater knitted by her mom and black jeans. In the caption, the actress wrote: "My mother knitted this sweater for me while she's been here in London. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited."

Nick also shared the same group photo on his Instagram feed and wrote: "After isolating and testing I'm so happy to finally have some family time!"

Priyanka Chopra is all set to open her first restaurant in New York this month. The actress, in an Instagram post on Saturday, made an announcement about her Indian restaurant that will be headed by chef Hari Nayak. She wrote: "I'm thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef Hari Nayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can't wait to see you there!"

In her post, Priyanka Chopra also shared some throwback pictures from the time when she performed a prayer ceremony with Nick Jonas, her mother and other family members in 2019 before starting work on the food joint.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix's film The White Tiger. She also has Matrix and a film with Mindy Kaling lined up.