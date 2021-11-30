Priyanka Chopra Is Always 'The Star Of The Show.' See Her And Nick Jonas Being Adorable At British Fashion Awards

Nick Jonas shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nickjonas )

Highlights Priyanka was one of the presenters at the British Fashion Awards

She wore a floral pantsuit

Nick Jonas shared pics from the awards on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is and always will be the "star of the show." Right? The actress, who is a global icon, made a high fashion statement on Monday by attending the British Fashion Awards in London with her husband and singer Nick Jonas in a Richard Quinn design. At the British Fashion Council's glitzy annual awards, Priyanka Chopra, who was one of the presenters, turned heads in a floral pantsuit while Nick looked dashing in a black sit and red tee. The couple's PDA on the red carpet will definitely make you blush. Sharing two stunning pictures of himself and Priyanka Chopra from the awards, Nick Jonas stated the obvious: "The star of the show, Priyanka Chopra." He also added a red heart icon for her. See Nick Jonas' post here:

Meanwhile, check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' red carpet moments at the British Fashion Awards here:

Priyanka and Nick Jonas at the British Fashion Awards. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Priyanka and Nick Jonas at the awards. (Image courtesy: AFP)

The British Fashion Awards honoured several prominent industry names on Monday after the death of renowned designer Virgil Abloh. Louis Vuitton's head of menswear was named a leader of change and was eulogised throughout the evening. Virgil Abloh, 41, died of cancer on Sunday.

The British Fashion Awards took place virtually last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, when the situation improved this year, the organisers decided to host it in person. Other than Priyanka Chopra, actress Demi Moore and British rapper Kano were also presenters.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in series Citadel and film Matrix 4.