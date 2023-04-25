Priyanka Chopra On The Return Of Her Twitter Blue Tick: 'I'm Priyanka Again'

Image was Instagrammed by Priyanka Chopra.(courtesy: priyankachopra )

Superstar Priyanka Chopra is an artist with a global presence. The actress enjoys a massive fan following thanks to her work in Hollywood and Bollywood. Now, the actress has treated fans to a fun tweet after the blue tick on her Twitter account was restored. After recently removing blue ticks from all accounts, the social media platform has decided to reinstate the badge for selected users, which includes Priyanka Chopra from the looks of it. Reacting to the return of the blue tick, the actress said, “Woah! Dunno how but the blue tick is back. I'm Priyanka again.” Fans of the actress have reacted to the cheeky tweet with words of praise.

Woah! Dunno how but the blue tick is back. I'm Priyanka again! ???? — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 23, 2023

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was on a whirlwind tour of the world, promoting her upcoming project Citadel. Last week after a hectic promotion schedule Priyanka Chopra reunited with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. After attending the Citadel premiere, the actress showed off the gifts she brought back from Italy. In the first photo, Priyanka and Malti Marie were seen playing with toy helicopters while the actress wrote "Reunited" as the caption. Another image showed Priyanka holding a large pack of breadsticks, with Nick standing nearby. The caption included the Italian flag and red heart emojis along with the words "Grissini love". You can check out the photos here.

Last week, Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas travelled to Rome, Italy to attend the premiere of Citadel. The actress shared various photos on her Instagram account, featuring herself posing with Nick. She referred to their trip as a "Roman holiday" in the caption.

In addition to this, she posted a video on her Instagram account that provided a sneak peek of the Citadel premiere in Rome. The caption expressed gratitude towards the city, referring to it as a significant element in the Citadel story. She added that Italy holds many of their secrets and thanked Rome for the love they received, concluding with the phrase, "See you soon."

Priyanka Chopra will be seen alongside Richard Madden in the spy series that will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. In addition to Citadel, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Love Again and Jee Le Zara.