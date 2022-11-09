Priyanka Chopra, 'Exhausted But Happy,' Flies To Los Angeles After Brief Visit To India

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra has returned to Los Angeles after her brief visit to India. The actress, on Wednesday, treated her Insta family to a pretty picture of herself along with a sweet note to her fans. Sharing a selfie on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Exhausted but happy. Will continue to keep you posted about my UNICEF India visits." Geotagging Los Angeles, she added, "Here I come". It was Priyanka's first visit to India in three years, she was in the country to attend the events for her haircare brand.

Priyanka Chopra landed in India on November 1 and attended many events in Mumbai. Soon after she checked in, the actress shared stunning pictures of herself standing near a window and wrote, "Home. Looking forward to the next few days..."

She also pit stopped at her "old haunt," Marine Drive and shared a video in which she can be seen having fun. In the caption, she wrote, "Pit stop at an old haunt... Even if just for a minute. Mumbai, I've missed you! Now back to work."

After wrapping up her Mumbai trip, Priyanka dropped an emotional post, a montage comprising videos of her last couple of days in the city. Along with the post, she wrote a long note. An excerpt of the note read, "And it's a wrap on Mumbai! Ghar ki baat hi alag hai! There's really is nothing like coming home. These last couple of days, I've been so moved by all the love & support that has been shown to me. I can honestly say if weren't for all of you that showed up and my team, I don't know where I'd be! So, until we meet again... alvida (bye)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in It's All Coming Back To Me, Citadel and Jee Le Zaraa.