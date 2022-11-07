Priyanka Chopra's Emotional Post After Wrapping Mumbai Schedule: 'Moved By All The Love And Support'

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

“It's a wrap on Mumbai” for global icon Priyanka Chopra. She was in the city for work commitments. It was Priyanka's first visit to India in three years. On Sunday, she posted a montage comprising videos of her “last couple of days” in the city. It showed her attending the Nykaa event for her haircare brand Anomaly along with her team and Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar. Priyanka expressed, in the caption, that “there's really is nothing like coming home.” She wrote, “And it's a wrap on Mumbai. Ghar ki baat hi alag hai. There really is nothing like coming home. These last couple of days, I've been so moved by all the love and support that has been shown to me. I can honestly say if weren't for all of you that showed up and my team, I don't know where I would be.”

Priyanka Chopra then thanked her team for “turning her dream into a reality.” Her caption read, “So thank YOU and Nykaa for turning my dream into a reality. Can't wait to be back. So, until we meet again… alvida.” She also expressed her excitement over the success of her brand, “PS- We are in the TOP 10 brands on Nykaa out of 4000+ brands! Top 5 in the metros! Yayyy Team.”

See Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka Chopra visited India for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic. During her stay in the city, she left her fans awestruck with pictures and videos of herself from her work diaries. For example, in this post, the actress gave us a glimpse of her OOTD. She looks sassy in a hand-embroidered floral pantsuit from the shelves of Rahul Mishra.

Priyanka Chopra did not even miss a “pit stop at an old haunt” – Mumbai's Marine Drive. Sharing this fun clip of herself, the actress wrote, “Pit stop at an old haunt…. Even if just for a minute…If you know, you know. Mumbai, I've missed you! Now back to work.”

After arriving in Mumbai, here's what Priyanka Chopra shared from her hotel room:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects include It's All Coming Back To Me, Citadel and Jee Le Zaraa.