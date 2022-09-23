Priyanka Chopra Visits Her New York Restaurant With Husband Nick Jonas And Friends

Priyanka and Nick in a still from the video. (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who is in New York for work, managed to take some time out of her busy schedule and she visited her restaurant Sona along with husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra also dined with a couple of friends, including her manager Anjula Acharia, And Just Like That star Sarita Choudhury, Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai to name a few. Priyanka Chopra shared a video from her dinner with friends. In one the pictures, she can be seen posing with husband Nick Jonas. In another one, Priyanka can be seen eating a golgappa. She looked stunning in a black OOTD. "A NYC night out with some of my favorites," she simply captioned the post.

Earlier this week, the actress shared a few pictures with daughter Malti Marie from New York and she wrote: "Our first trip to the Big Apple." The actress and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy this year.

Sona New York isn't Priyanka Chopra's first project as an entrepreneur. She became a tech investor by bringing dating apple Bumble to India. The actress also launched her haircare brand called Anomaly Haircare recently. She also runs a production house along with her mom called Purple Pebble Pictures, which backs regional cinema.

Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in Matrix 4, will next be seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel, which will be the actress' second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas.