Priyanka Chopra Celebrated The Wrap Of Citadel Like This

Priyanka Chopra "almost" wraps up Citadel (courtesy: Priyanka)

Priyanka Chopra is "almost" at the end of shooting one of her most coveted projects, Citadel. On Saturday, she shared an image on Instagram Story and wrote a message for the cast and crew of the upcoming web series. Priyanka and her team have been shooting for the project in Atlanta for the past few weeks, while earlier, the filming took place in London. The shared Instagram post featured a picture of a pink van with a note stuck on it that read, "Thank you for all your hard work and in helping us close the loop on this very ambitious undertaking. Having your expertise made it so much easier. Love and admiration, Priyanka."

Atop the image, the actress wrote, "It's finally "almost wrap" on Citadel after 18 months! The heat is on in Atlanta and I couldn't be more grateful for an amazing cast and crew but also ice cream!"

Take a look at Priyanka's Insta Story below:

The actress and her crew managed to blow off steam with some ice cream. Check the photo below:

Citadel is set to release on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by the Russo Brothers, the web show also stars Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the lead. Priyanka plays the role of a Citadel agent in this action-packed spy series.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old actress is juggling her work and personal life. She and husband Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra-Jonas via surrogacy in January this year. Currently, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her Hollywood venture, It's All Coming Back To Me co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.