Priyanka Chopra Attends 'Brave And Inspiring' Vir Das' Show. His Reply

Priyanka Chopra with Vir Das (Courtesy: priyankachopra)

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra attended comedian Vir Das' stand up show in Los Angeles with her friends and had a gala time. After watching the show, Priyanka shared her experience and called Vir Das "brave and inspiring." Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote, "What a day! With Awesome friends watching an awesome friend do what he does best! @virdas you are so brave and so inspiring to me! Not to mention had me in tears laughing!! Thx for having us! Also love having u in La @pearlthusi come back soon! @cavanaughjames r u finally moving too? Love u too @divya_jyoti." Vir Das replied to Priyanka Chopra and commented, "Thank you for coming! Thank you for opening all the doors for the rest of us. And thank you for always being awesome and cool and funny! I admire you so much."

On Saturday morning, Priyanka Chopra treated her fans to some candid photos from her pool time. Sharing two photos, Priyanka wrote, "Instagram vs reality." For her pool day, Priyanka Chopra wore a yellow bikini and looked stunning. Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas commented "damn."

Priyanka Chopra often shares throwback photos on social media. And a few days back, she had shared an old photo with her mother and grandmother. Priyanka had captioned the photos as "All of 6, celebrating my Nani's (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing. I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life. I'm so grateful for you all. Miss you always Nani. Also, @chickyp85 looking most adorable as always! PS- why do I look so diabolical in the first picture? Your thoughts?"

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Text For You and Citadel. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.