Priyanka Chopra And Rajkummar Rao's The White Tiger Reunion In New York

Priyanka Chopra pictured with Rajkummar Rao. (courtesy: rajkummar_rao)

A special screening of Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again was hosted in New York on Wednesday night. Priyanka Chopra stars in the film alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The actress' plus one for the night was her husband Nick Jonas. Another special guest at the screening was Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger co-star Rajkummar Rao. The actor, on his Instagram story, posted a selfie with Priyanka Chopra and he wrote, "Congratulations Priyanka Chopra on Love Again. Really enjoyed this sweet, fun and romantic comedy with some fine performances and you were fab as always my friend. Thank you for having me for your New York screening of Love Again."

See Rajkummar Rao's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Rajkummar Rao's Instagram story.

Here are some pictures from the New York screening of Love Again.

(Image courtesy: AFP)

(Image courtesy: AFP)

Love Again is a musical. It was previously titled It's All Coming Back to Me. The romantic drama, written and directed by Jim Strouse, was earlier slated to release on February 10. However, the film's release has now been pushed to May 12. The film's additional cast includes Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the critically acclaimed Bheed. He will next be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He will also feature in Sri with Alaya F. Rajkummar Rao recently won a Filmfare Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in the 2022 film Badhaai Do.