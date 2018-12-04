Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Jodhpur Wedding Was 'Amazing Experience,' Says Papa Jonas

A photo of Priyanka Chopra from her mehendi ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Jodhpur wedding was an "amazing experience" for Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, who congratulated his son and daughter-in-law on Instagram and shared a picture of Priyanka from the mehendi celebration. "What an amazing experience! Congratulations, Priyanka and Nick on your marriage. I love you both, dad," he captioned the post. Priyanka looked vibrant in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga as she twirled and laughed during the celebrations. It was one of the photos originally shared by Priyanka and Nick on social media after all their wedding ceremonies in Jodhpur concluded.

After the Jodhpur wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in New Delhi on Monday, a day before their wedding reception here. The Jonas and the Chopras (except Parineeti Chopra) also accompanied the couple. On Monday, Priyanka was photographed at the Delhi airport dressed in a green Sabyasachi saree and accessorised with a red bridal choora. She finished out her look with sindoor. No traditional outfit for Nick this time; he wore a safari jacket with matching pants.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged wedding vows in a traditional Christian ceremony on December 1 and on the following day they got married as per Hindu rituals. Their pre-wedding celebrations included a mehendi function and a sangeet ceremony. The bride's family and the groom's family - including Games Of Thrones' Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Nick's brother Joe Jonas - performed at the sangeet night.

