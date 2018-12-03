Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Enjoyed A Vintage Car Ride Before Wedding. Viral Pic Here

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas photographed in Jodhpur (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights The picture was initially shared by Priyanka's family friend Sudeep Dutt Priyanka glows in a yellow salwar suit Their wedding festivities were attended by families, close friends

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who married in Jodhpur over the weekend, enjoyed a vintage car ride before the big fat wedding. It appears that the couple entered the Umaid Bhawan Palace, their wedding venue, in the car. The picture, initially shared by Priyanka's family friend Sudeep Dutt, is all over the Internet. It was shared by Mr Dutt with the caption that read, "Wishing the gorgeous couple a very happy married life." Priyanka and Nick are seated at the back of the convertible and smile happily for the cameras. Priyanka glows in a yellow salwar suit, which she wore while travelling to Jodhpur for the wedding from Mumbai on Thursday.

Take a look at the viral picture here.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a two-part wedding ceremony in Jodhpur. On December 1, a Christian wedding was held while on December 2, they married as per Hindu traditions. Pictures from both the ceremonies haven't been officially shared by the couple till now.

The pre-wedding festivities included sangeetand mehendi ceremonies and going by the pictures, it's quite evident that both the families and their guests had a wonderful time.

Firstly, Priyanka and Nick shared fabulous pictures from their mehendi and later, the couple treated us to a set of photos from their blockbuster sangeet.

"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each others' faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part of the pre-wedding rituals for the girl in an Indian wedding is the mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed," she wrote while sharing the pictures.

For the sangeet, which was also attended by the Ambani family, Priyanka wrote:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas flew to New Delhi from Jodhpur on Monday afternoon. They are expected to host a wedding reception in Delhi on Tuesday.