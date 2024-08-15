Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' California Album - Sealed With Many Kisses

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never miss a chance to set couple goals. Recently, the singer-actor shared a mushy video on Instagram. In the clip, the couple are seen sharing kisses. As Nick pulls the actress towards him, he can be heard saying, "Wow." Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "My forever date."

Nick Jonas, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The Good Half attended the film's premiere with the usual suspect - his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra, on Tuesday. The screening was held at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. Nick also shared a picture with the actress on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Date night for the good half premiere with my heart."

At the premiere, they walked hand-in-hand. Priyanka looked stunning in a shimmery gold and black lace ensemble, while Nick looked suave in a beige blazer and matching trousers.

Nick Jonas was also joined by co-stars Brittany Snow, Alexandra Shipp, David Arquette, Matt Walsh, Elizabeth Shue and Ryan Bergara. Mimi Gianopulos and her husband Brett Ryland, who wrote the film inspired by his own experiences, along with the film's director, Robert Schwartzman were also present at the premiere.

For the unversed, the couple recently returned to the United States after Priyanka finished filming The Bluff in Australia., Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Bluff. The film is directed by Frank E Flowers. The actress will also be seen in Heads Of State. The film is helmed by y director Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. Additionally, she announced her collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary, Born Hungry.