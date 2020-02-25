Priyanka Chopra And Katrina Kaif 'Always Have A Blast,' 17 Years After Kathak Class

Priyanka Chopra with Katrina Kaif. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Highlights "A little make up party," wrote Katrina

"Adore you and so proud of you," wrote Priyanka

Anushka Sharma left a heart emoji on the post

Did you know that Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif met a long time ago? Let's say "almost 17 years" back (going by Priyanka's comment on Katrina's latest Instagram entry). On Monday night, Katrina posted a picture with Priyanka on her Instagram profile. In the photograph, both the actresses can be seen happily posing with cosmetic products from Katrina's beauty line KayByKatrina. Katrina accompanied the post with a caption that read, "A little make up party. From our kathak days at Guruji's till now, it's always a blast with you." Priyanka was quick to respond to Katrina's post. She wrote in the comments section: "That's almost 17 years! Adore you and so proud of you." Anushka Sharma left a heart emoji on the post.

Check out Katrina Kaif's post here:

Also take a look at Katrina and Priyanka's Instagram exchange.

Screenshot of Katrina Kaif's Instagram post.

Priyanka Chopra, who landed in Mumbai over the weekend, was photographed at Katrina Kaif's Mumbai residence on Sunday. We also spotted Alia Bhatt at Katrina's house. Both the actresses were photographed arriving at Katrina's house. See the pictures here:

Priyanka Chopra photographed outside Katrina's house.

A glimpse of Priyanka Chopra.

Alia Bhatt photographed arriving at Katrina Kaif's house.

Alia Bhatt photographed in her car.

Katrina Kaif launched her beauty line KayByKatrina in October, last year. The actress got a big shout out from several Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan among others.

Priyanka will next be seen in Netflix's adaptation of The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has the superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. She also has Amazon's web-series Citadel. The actress also announced the "SangeetProject" with Amazon Prime.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2018 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar.