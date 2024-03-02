Bluff: Priyanka Chopra To Co-Star With The Boys Actor Karl Urban In New Film

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

After turning executive producer for To Kill A Tiger, Priyanka Chopra is all set to feature in The Bluff. The movie, produced by AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, is directed and co-written by Frank E. Flowers. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff tells the story of a former female pirate [played by Priyanka Chopra] who must protect her family from her shady past. Sharing the big news on Instagram, Priyanka used a quote from Mark Twain in the caption, "Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates." As soon as Priyanka Chopra shared the post, fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with love. American actor Daren Kagasoff expressed his excitement with clapping hands, fire, and raising hands emojis. American TV personality Elizabeth Chambers joined in, commenting, “Yesss! Love this so much, P and Frank E.”

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra became an executive producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger. The news came alongside Netflix securing global distribution rights for the film. Announcing the big news on Instagram, Priyanka said, “I'm so proud to join the incredible team of the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger, and to announce that Netflix has acquired the global distribution rights to this powerful feature directed by Nisha Pahuja. When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant narrative, depicting a father's valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter. This project serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter.”

“This hard-hitting piece of art also really hits home on so many levels, but personally, I was born in the state of Jharkhand (where the survivor and her father are from), and as the daughter of a father that was my forever champion…I was moved to pieces. I cannot wait for audiences around the world to discover this moving story,” Priyanka Chopra concluded.

Priyanka Chopra has starred in many projects including Citadel, Baywatch, Love Again, and The White Tiger.