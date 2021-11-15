Prithviraj Teaser: Akshay Kumar And Manushi Chhillar Present A 'Heroic Story About Pride And Valour'

Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Finally, after a long wait, the makers of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's Prithviraj unveiled the teaser of the film on the Internet on Monday and we can't keep calm. The film, which is mainly inspired by late poet Chand Bardai's epic titled Prithviraj Raso, stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role - Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan - and Manushi Chhillar as his love interest Sanyogita. On Monday, Akshay Kumar shared the teaser and also announced the release date of the film - January 21, 2021. The teaser also introduces other characters played by Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood, respectively. "A heroic story about pride and valour. Proud to play Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan. Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on January 21, 2022," tweeted Akshay Kumar.

Prithviraj is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Earlier talking about the film, he said in a statement: "Prithviraj is also based mainly on medieval literature, an epic called Prithviraj Raso by the great poet Chand Bardai. Apart from a couple of versions of Raso, there are many other literary works on Prithviraj, his life, and times. In addition to these, there are commentaries on Raso." He added that for his film, he had to "get involved in exhaustive research," which he also enjoyed because he likes "the process of entering the unknown and unexplored world of great heroes of India and their times." He said: "It is like having a dialogue with these great characters in their times. I am sure most of the writers must have experienced this strange phenomenon," reported news agency ANI.

Back in 2019, Akshay Kumar shared the announcement teaser of the film. He wrote: "Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday! Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor and values- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj."

Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday!Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor & values- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj.

Producer @yrf,director #DrChandraprakashDwivedi, releasing Diwali 2020 pic.twitter.com/Q2nD5KE3KR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2019

Prithviraj was initially expected to release on Diwali last year but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.