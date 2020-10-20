Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests COVID-19 Positive After Shooting For Jana Gana Mana

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared this photo (courtesy therealprithvi)

South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, in social media posts on Tuesday, revealed that he's been diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor said that he tested positive for the virus after shooting on the sets of Dijo Jose Anthony's Malayalam movie Jana Gana Mana for almost two weeks. In his note, Prithviraj wrote that he had to undergo a mandatory test for the coronavirus before joining the sets, when he had tested negative. However, he was found positive when another test was conducted after the last day of shoot on the courtroom set.

"Hello everyone, I have been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's Jana Gana Mana since October 7. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation," Prithviraj said in his statement.

Sharing a health update, Prithviraj wrote: "I am asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheers and thanks for the love and concern."

Earlier this year, Prithviraj Sukumaran flew to Jordan for the shooting schedule of Aaadujeevitham. He and a 58-member crew were stuck in Jordan's Wadi Rum desert for three months because of flying restrictions and touched down in his hometown Kochi in May. The actor was in self-quarantine for two weeks, after which he finally met his family. Prithviraj and his wife Supriya Menon are parents to a daughter named Alankrita.