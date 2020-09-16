Coronavirus Advice From Prithviraj's 6-Year-Old Daughter. We Couldn't Have Put It Any Better

Prithviraj with wife Supriya and their daughter (courtesy supriyamenonprithviraj)

Highlights "Ally has prepared yet another Covid note," wrote Prithviraj

"She's doing these on her own," he added

"Hopefully we will have a vaccine soon," Prithviraj added

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, on Wednesday, shared his thoughts on how kids view the coronavirus situation, by sharing a glimpse of her daughter's perspective on the pandemic. Prithviraj shared a note written by his six-year-old daughter Alankrita and said: "While most of us are trying to get back to a semblance of normal life I realise how much Covid is still on the minds of our children. Ally has prepared yet another Covid note! She's doing these on her own when she's not busy playing with her toys!" Alankrita addressed her note to "kids and adults", which includes some advice on how to curb the spread of the virus. "Stay indoors when it's increasing," read a part of her note, which also said: "Be brave in COVID-19 times." Just like us, little Alankrita is also looking forward to COVID-19 vaccine, and to her, the most important thing right now is this: "The only thing you can do is find a scientist and (let) him/her find the thing to stop Covid-19."

"Hopefully we will have a vaccine soon and all the kids can go back to their regular lives," Prithviraj wrote while sharing the note. Take a look at it here:

India has been reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world since August, with over 50 lakh positive cases so far. It is the second worst-hit country in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US.

Meanwhile on Alankrita's birthday this year, Prithviraj had written this heart-warming message to his daughter. "Happy birthday sunshine! You will forever be Dada's and Mamma's biggest joy and brightest light. A part of me wishes you wouldn't grow up so soon, but another part of me is so much in awe of the person you're growing up to be!" Prithviraj and Supriya Menon got married in 2011 and Alankrita was born to the couple in 2014.

Prithviraj Sukumaran was stuck in Jordan's Wadi Rum desert for three months because of flying restrictions and touched down in his hometown Kochi in May. The actor was in self-quarantine for two weeks, after which he finally met his family.