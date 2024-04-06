Prithviraj Sukumaran Lists The One Thing He Has In Common With Dulquer Salmaan: 'We Are Nepo Kids'

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared this image. (courtesy: artisingh5)

Prithviraj Sukumaran is basking in the success of his latest film Aadujeevitham. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is the son of the legendary actor and producer Sukumaran, recently shared his perspective on the ongoing nepotism debate. He acknowledged his privileges and admitted that his entry into the industry was largely facilitated by his family name. Prithviraj Sukumaran also spoke about his relationship with fellow actor Dulquer Salmaan, both being scions of prominent Malayalam film families. For the unversed, Dulquer Salmaan is the son of veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty. Speaking with Mashable India, Prithviraj remarked, "In Kerala, Dulquer and I live quite close to each other, and we are all well Nepo kids."

Weighing on the nepotism debate, Prithviraj Sukumaran said, "I have had it easy to come into the industry. I got my first film only because of my surname. Someone thought I would make a good lead actor because I was so and so's son. I wasn't even screen-tested. I owe my first film only to my surname, nothing else."

"But I owe only my first film to my surname because, in cinema, the thing is, you could be anybody's son or daughter, but you're being evaluated by the public that coming Friday. If you're not good enough, you're not good enough, that's it. You can't be protected. You can't be protected by the board of directors. You are out there to be judged by the public and you'll have to face them. But having said that, I repeat, yes, I've had it easy to get into the industry, Prithviraj added."

Prithviraj's performance in Aadujeevitham has garnered widespread acclaim. Adapted from Benyamin's acclaimed Malayalam novel from 2008, the film is directed by Blessy. Prithviraj's upcoming projects include Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.