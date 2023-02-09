Prithviraj Sukumaran And Wife Supriya Were At Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding. See Viral Pic

Prithviraj Sukumaran-Supriya with Karan Johar. (courtesy: @sridevisreedhar)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's intimate wedding was attended by Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya and this picture stands as proof. A picture of the couple posing with filmmaker Karan Johar from the wedding festivities has surfaced on Twitter. In the image, Prithviraj looks dapper in a white sherwani, while his wife looks pretty in an orange lehenga set. KJo, on the other hand, looks dashing in a black pathani suit paired with an embroidered shawl. They are flashing their million-dollar smile as they pose for the camera. A Twitter user shared a picture and wrote, "Look who's been at #SidharthKiaraWedding! @PrithviOfficial with wife #supriya strike a pose with #KaranJohar."

Take a look below:

Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni were also invited to the wedding. However, they couldn't make it. After Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared their wedding photos on Instagram, Upasana, in the comments section of Kiara's post, apologised for not attending the wedding. She wrote, "Congratulations! This is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn't be there. Lots of love to both of you."

Take a look at Kiara's wedding post below:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7 in the presence of their family and close friends. The wedding took place at Suryagarh Resort in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The other celebs who attended the wedding were Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Juhi Chawla-Jay Mehta and Manish Malhotra.

Coming back to Prithviraj Sukumaran, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in Vilayath Buddha Aadujeevitham, Khalifa, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, L2: Empuraan and others.