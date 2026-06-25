"Always wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps": Prince George Heads To Eton College

Prince William is once again going to Eton College, but this time as a father. On June 16, Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince William's son, Prince George, will follow his father's footsteps and attend Eton College this fall.

Although many royal watchers expected Prince William and Kate Middleton would choose a more modern educational path for their oldest son, the royal couple ultimately decided to send their 12-year-old to the prestigious all-boys boarding school that shaped Prince William's life.

Prince George To Attend Eton College This Fall

During an interview with PEOPLE, royal biographer Sally Bedell reflected on this decision and shared, “Eton was a much-needed heaven for William. It will give George a rigorous education that he will need for his role.”

George had previously toured Eton College with his parents before his 10th birthday and had also toured Kate's alma mater, Marlborough College, twice. Therefore, some wondered whether they might choose a coeducational school for George, allowing him to remain alongside his siblings Charlotte and Louis after their years together at Lambrook. Instead, shutting down all speculations, the couple chose a school steeped in both royal history and legacy.

“Both William and Catherine carried out a lot of research to make the right decision,” Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary Ailsa Anderson told PEOPLE. Another source close to the royal family told the outlet, “George has always wanted to follow in his dad's footsteps.”

Eton College's Impact on Prince William

The educational institutions' appeal to Prince William extends far beyond tradition. He arrived there in 1995, when his parents' marriage unravelled under relentless scrutiny, and two years later his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in Paris.

Through the difficult times, Eton provided stability to William, and he also developed a close bond with housemaster Andrew Gailey, who became a trusted mentor. He also made several friends he made at Eton remain part of his inner circle today.

“William loved his time at Eton, but he would have thought about what school would be the best for George's strengths, qualities, and personality," Anderson shared, while Bedell Smith added that George is going to benefit from a group of friends at Eton who will remain close and loyal.