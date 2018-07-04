Presenting Sonchiriya's First Poster: Sushant Singh Rajput With Manoj Bajpayee And Their Gang

Sushant Singh Rajput and others in Sonchiriya (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Shorey and Ashutosh Rana are ready to raid the cinemas next year with their film Sonchiriya, the first poster of which was released on Wednesday. Seen yet? Sushant features as a dacoit in the film, also starring Bhumi Pednekar. "Bairi beimaan, baaghi saavdhan," reads the tagline of Sonchiriya's poster. Also, with the first look poster, the release date of the film was also announced. It's February 8, 2019. To get into the skin of his character in the film, Sushant had apparently spent time with some former dacoits in Chambal before the schedule started in January this year. mid-day reported that he also 'lost some muscle weight to look the rustic part as well as learnt rifle-shooting.'



See the first poster of Sonchiriya here.





Sushant Singh Rajput's first look from the film was unveiled earlier this year. Twitter was floored by his 'Gabbarwala look.'





Here's Bhumi's first look, she also plays a dacoit.



Of Bhumi's preparations for the film a source earlier told DNA, "Bhumi has chosen dusty suburban fields to swanky gyms as her training ground and her workout regime now includes walking with buckets filled with water on her head under the boiling sun, sweeping and cleaning floors, walking barefoot in dusty fields and lanes, grinding wheat, among other rigorous household chores that rural women in India do."



