Preity Zinta's Pic With Husband Gene Goodenough Is Giving Us Major 'Weekend Vibes'

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough are "the cutest." The actress often lit up Instagram by posting adorable photos of herself and Gene Goodenough and on Saturday evening, she did something similar. Preity, who lives with her husband in Los Angeles, shared a photo of herself enjoying a happy weekend with Gene Goodenough. She looks gorgeous in a pink strapless top, a pair of shades and a summer hat. Gene Goodenough looks cool in a blue tee. "Weekend vibes," Preity Zinta wrote in the caption along with a red heart icon. Reacting to her post, actress Sonakshi Sinha commented: "You guys are the cutest."

Preity Zinta has been sharing updates on her "ghar ki kheti" since the coronavirus pandemic started last year. Recently, the actress shared a new video from her garden and wrote: "I cannot explain how excited I am to see fruits and vegetables grow in our backyard. Mom was with me during the lockdown last year and we planted all sorts of herbs, fruit and veggies. Now, I have strawberries, oranges, peaches, guavas, tomatoes, green and red peppers, green and red chillies, eggplant, mint, basil and lemon grow around the house. I am so proud of our little organic home garden. Thank you, ma for making this possible. I am loving every bit of this. Try it at home folks - you will be amazed by your own ghar ki kheti."

Preity Zinta is known for her performances in films like Dil Se, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kya Kehna, Sangharsh, Dil Chahta Hai, Farz, among others. The actress was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.