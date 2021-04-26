Pregnant Kishwer Merchant Won't Be Watching The News Any Longer - 'For Sanity And My Baby'

Kishwer Merchant (Image courtesy: @kishwermerchant)

Actress Kishwer Merchant, pregnant with her first child, began the week by announcing her intention to take a break from following the news, a sentiment that is likely widely shared given the brutal second wave of COVID the country is currently battling. Kishwer, who is married to actor Suyyash Rai, wrote in an Instagram post that she will not be watching news that makes her "anxious" - presumably COVID-related updates; India saw over 3.5 lakh new infections in the last 24 hours, over 66000 of them in Maharashtra. Kishwer Merchant also made it clear in her post that her intent is not to "run away from what's happening" but that she needs to do this for the sake of her baby and her sanity.

Kishwer Merchant accompanied her post with a picture of herself shaping her hands into a heart. Her note reads: "I am told I have to be happy, have happy thoughts and stay away from negativity. Doesn't mean I will run away from what's happening in our country... but for my sanity and my baby will stay away from watching news and videos which make me anxious! So trollers it's your time, come say whatever and go, you will only be blocked! And for the others I love you all. Stay home, stay safe, help in whatever way you can. We are in this together."

Kishwer's husband Suyyash Rai reacted to her post. Suyyash wrote, "My biwi strongest...main rakhunga tujhe khush (My wife...the strongest, I will keep you happy)." Adorable, right?

Actresses such as Meghna Naidu, Kamya Punjabi, Aarti Singh, Nauheed Cyrusi, Kashmera Shah and Urvashi Dholakia also commented on her post. Meghna wrote, "lots and lots of love baby." Kamya commented, "Superb baby...khush reh mast reh hamesha ki tarah (Be happy like always) aur yes do let me know if u need anything." Aarti Singh wrote, "You just be happy...trolls are the sufferers as they can't be happy...tu khush reh (You stay happy)." Nauheed dropped a few red heart emojis. Kashmera wrote, "Loving your bump." Urvashi commented, "Keep smiling always" and added a red heart emoji.

See Kishwer Merchant's post here:

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai announced their pregnancy on social media in March this year. In her Instagram post, Kishwer had revealed that their baby will be born in August. She wrote, "You can now stop asking, 'When are you guys gonna have a baby?' Coming soon...#august2021 #sukishkababy."

Take a look at her post here:

Kishwer Merchant married her co-star Suyyash Rai in 2016. They met each other on the sets of TV show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani in 2010. In 2015, the couple participated in Bigg Boss 9.

Kishwer was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, a TV show that aired from 2019 to 2020. She has worked in shows like Shaktimaan, Hip Hip Hurray, Ek Hasina Thi, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Kkavyanjali and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan among others.