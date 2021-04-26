Latest News Live Updates: US To Send Medical Supplies To India Amid Covid Surge

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India and its people of providing all assistance to help the country combat the coronavirus outbreak.

India reported 3.49 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. (File)

New Delhi:

The US will "immediately" make available sources of raw materials required to scale up production of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine - of which there is a critical shortage as India fights daily new cases of over three lakh and an active caseload of nearly 27 lakh. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke to his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, on Sunday to confirm this, and also that his country had "identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators and PPE suits that will (also) be made immediately available to India".

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India and its people of providing all assistance, including urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the coronavirus crisis.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," Joe Biden said in a tweet.

India reported 3.49 lakh new cases in 24 hours on Sunday morning - adding to the 3.46 recorded Saturday, the 3.32 lakh on Friday and the 3.14 lakh on Thursday.

Apr 26, 2021 05:44 (IST)
Apr 26, 2021 05:43 (IST)
Odisha to provide free COVID vaccination to all citizens
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik oannounced free vaccination against COVID-19 for all citizens of the state in the age group of 18 to 44 years. The state will spend Rs 2,000 crore on this vaccination drive, said the Chief Minister's Office.

The chief minister said: "Every life is precious for us. We want everyone in the state to be safe. For that the state government has taken the decision that people in the age group of 18 to 44 years will not have to pay money for COVID vaccination, as this is the responsibility of the government to take care of its people."