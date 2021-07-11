Pregnant Dia Mirza's Throwback To 'Magical' Maldives Vacation With Husband Vaibhav Rekhi And His Daughter Samaira

Dia Mirza shared this photo. (Image courtesy: diamirzaofficial)

Dia Mirza, who is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, took a trip down memory lane on Saturday and shared some "memorable and magical" photos from their Maldives vacation. Dia married Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in February in Mumbai. She was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They separated in 2019 after 11 years of togetherness. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi took a vacation in Maldives with Samaira - his daughter with ex-wife Sunaina. Sharing a set of throwback photos from their vacation, Dia Mirza wrote: "Throwback to one of the most memorable and magical times we shared together." The actress announced her pregnancy on social media while holidaying with Vaibhav Rekhi and Samaira in April in Maldives.

Sharing a breathtaking picture of herself caressing her baby bump in Maldives, Dia Mirza announced her pregnancy with these words: "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb."

In April, Dia Mirza treated her fans to some stunning pictures of herself, Vaibhav Rekhi and Samaira from their vacation. "Talk about saving the best for last!?! We spent over an hour with a few schools of #Dolphins... 20-30 of them at a time. Words are inadequate to express the joy of witnessing these beautiful creatures in the wild. The Indian Ocean was magic, our time here in her calm waters has been restful and restorative," she wrote in the caption of one post. Take a look:

In terms of work, Dia Mirza is known for her performances in films like Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Sanju, Dum and Dus.