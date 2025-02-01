Prateik Patil Babbar And Priya Banerjee To Get Married On This Date

Prateik Patil Babbar and Priya Banerjee have been dating for a while now, and are all set to get married on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025.

As mentioned in Times of India, the wedding will be an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. As per the report, the ceremony is expected to take place at Prateik's house in Bandra, Mumbai.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee got engaged in November 2023.

Last year, the lovebirds appeared in a Valentine's Special interview, conducted by Bombay Times.

Expressing his happiness, Prateik said, "We have butterflies in our stomachs, it's all exciting. It is going to feel like a mature Valentine's Day. We are engaged now, so it is exciting.”

When asked about their wedding date, Priya Banerjee said, "The kind of people we are, it could happen tomorrow, or it could happen in five years. We are both very impulsive. We have spoken about it, and we are ready for it. So, hereon, it could be any minute."

Priya Banerjee also called Prateik Patil Babbar her “first love”.

The actress said, "He is my first love. I've never fallen in love before. He is actually the first love of my life. While growing up, I never had a very positive outlook towards relationships. But then I met him, and he changed that about me. I was very scared of marriage commitment. But now I want to be married to him and I never felt that ever before."

Prateik Patil Babbar made his Bollywood debut in Abbas Tyrewala's 2008 movie Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. The film features Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza in lead roles.

After that, Prateik appeared in various projects like Dhobi Ghat, Baaghi 2, Bachchhan Paandey, and Chhichhore.

Up next, Prateik will be seen in Sikandar, headlined by Salman Khan. The AR Murugadoss directorial will also feature Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj in important roles.

On the other hand, Priya Banerjee has worked in films such as Dil Jo Na Keh Saka, Chithiram Pesuthadi 2, and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.