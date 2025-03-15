Prateik Babbar On Getting Married At Mother Smita Patil's House: "We Had A Dream..."

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee's new wedding video is pure love. On Friday (March 15), photography studio House on the Clouds dropped a dreamy clip on Instagram.

Additionally, the footage reveals the reason why the couple decided to get married at Prateik Babbar's mother, late veteran actress Smita Patil's house.

The clip opens to Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee sharing a warm hug at the beach. They twin in white outfits. Soon, the scene changes to their mehendi night. The couple paint the town red with their mushy moments, flashing vibrant smiles and radiating joy.

Snippets from Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee's pyajama party and their wedding ceremony made it to the video as well. At one point, Prateik shares that he had a dream about her mother. It urged him and his ladylove to get married at Smita Patil's home.

Prateik Babbar said, “We had a dream about my mum. I think my mum told her that we needed to get married in the house we lived in. That house is blessed by my mother and my grandparents.”

The video also includes glimpses from the fun cocktail night and the guests dancing joyously at the pre-wedding events. The video ends on a sweet note with Prateik Babbar kissing Priya Banerjee's forehead.

The side note read, “Some places hold memories and some hold dreams. This home was both. And years later it became the place where Prateik and Priya began their new chapter together. A homecoming, in the truest sense. With the people who mattered, in a space filled with love, laughter. And a quiet sense of belonging - this was way more than a wedding.”

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee got married on February 14. A few days after the occasion, Priya uploaded a bunch of pictures from the D-Day on Instagram. The couple looked textbook perfect in their ivory-hued Tarun Tahiliani ensembles.

Special highlight? A black-and-white portrait of Smita Patil, decorated with flowers. Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee posed together in front of the frame as well.

Prateik Babbar was previously married to Sanya Sagar. They parted ways in 2023.