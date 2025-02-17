Prateik Babbar And Priya Banerjee Wedding Album: The One With Smita Patil

Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar are all over the headlines after their dreamy wedding on February 14. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Prateik's late mother Smita Patil's residence.

Now, Priya and Prateik have dropped some fresh wedding pics on Instagram. One particular shot stole our hearts. Why, you ask? Well, it showed the couple posing with a black-and-white portrait of Smita Patil. With her frame placed at the centre, Priya and Prateik sat on either side. The lovebirds looked at each other with big smiles on their special day.



Other snaps captured them at the mandap, performing rituals, sharing laughs with loved ones and cutting a tiered white cake.



For their wedding, Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar rocked matching ethnic outfits by Tarun Tahiliani.



“Most special moments with the most special people,” read the side note.



Reacting to the post, actress Divya Seth Shah said, “Happiness for you always.” Photographer Vikram Bawa wrote, “Absolutely lovely.. Big hug and congratulations to the both of you.. stay blessed with love always.” Actress Aahana Kumra commented, “Congratulations.”



On February 15, Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar shared the first set of photos from their wedding.



The images captured the couple performing the ceremony and sharing a sweet kiss.



The side note read, "I'll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik."



After the wedding, Priya Banerjee shared that her wedding with Prateik Babbar was nothing short of a dream come true.



In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actress said, “Our wedding day turned out to be exactly as we dreamt of and imagined. It was intimate and special and with the people we love the most all under one roof.”

Priya Banerjee continued, “It was more special as we got married at Rock Cliff, which is Prateik's mom's house. She bought for him so she could live with him and raise him there but unfortunately, she could not do that. And we believe that it was her gift to us that she wanted us to get married in that house and so we did.”



Before Priya Banerjee, Prateik Babbar was married to Sanya Sagar. The two parted ways in 2023.