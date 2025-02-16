Prateik Babbar's Stepsister Juhi On Not Being Invited To His Wedding: "Someone Else Is Desperate For Publicity..."

Actor Prateik Babbar and his longtime girlfriend Priya Banerjee married on Friday (February 14).

After his stepbrother, Aarya revealed that none of the Babbar family members, including their father, veteran actor Raj Babbar, had been invited to the wedding, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na star's step-sister also weighed in on the same.

In an interview with The Times of India, Juhi said, "Nothing can change the fact that Prateik is my brother and we are Raj Babbar's children. Right now, he is surrounded by a few people - whom we don't wish to name - who have influenced him. But we don't want to put him in a difficult position because that won't help anyone."

Juhi made it clear that her comments were not aimed at Priya Banerjee, calling her "wonderful" adding that Prateik was fortunate to have her in his life. However, she implied that another party may be causing friction. "The real issue is caused by someone else - someone desperate for publicity and importance," she said.

The wedding ceremony took place in the comfort of their home, surrounded by their closest family and friends. The wedding festivities included the traditional haldi and mehendi rituals before they exchanged vows during the pheras.

For their big day, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee chose exquisite ensembles from a special collection by designer Tarun Tahiliani, paired with jewellery by Khurana Jewellery House.

The bride looked breathtaking in an ivory and gold lehenga adorned with intricate threadwork and embroidery. She complemented the lehenga with a corset and a sheer dupatta. Her look was completed with stunning kundan jewellery, including a maangtika, bangles, a choker-style necklace and statement earrings. For her makeup, she opted for a soft, natural look.

Prateik Babbar, on the other hand, wore a matching open sherwani, styled with a signature drape shirt and a classic dhoti set. He completed his look with a layered pearl necklace.

Prateik is the son of veteran actor Raj Babbar and the late actress Smita Patil. After Smita Patil's untimely death, Raj Babbar remarried Nadira Babbar, and they had two children, Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar.

Before Priya Banerjee, Prateik was married to Sanya Sagar. They married in 2019 but parted ways in 2023.