Prateik Babbar Didn't Invite Dad Raj Babbar To His Wedding To Priya Banerjee. Stepbrother Aarya Says: "Somebody Is Influencing Him"

Actor Prateik Babbar and his longtime girlfriend Priya Banerjee married on Friday (February 14). Recently, his stepbrother Aarya revealed that none of the Babbar family members, including their father, veteran actor Raj Babbar, have been invited to the wedding.

In an interview with ETimes, Aarya shared that the Babbar family was not invited as a whole. He expressed confusion over the decision, as he had assumed he and his half-brother were close.

He said, "I presume someone has overpowered his brain too much. He is not wanting to connect with anyone from this side of the family. He has decided not to call anyone."

He admitted that while he could understand why Prateik might not want to invite Aarya's mother, Nadira Babbar (his stepmother), he felt that Prateik should have at least invited their father, Raj Babbar. He added, "Life is no less than a film; someone in the house is influencing him. I don't want to think it's Prateik himself, and I don't believe he's like that."

ICYDK, the couple shared a series of photos from their intimate wedding on social media. The caption read: "I'll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik."

The ceremony took place in the comfort of their home, surrounded by their closest family and friends. The wedding festivities included the traditional haldi and mehendi rituals before they exchanged vows during the pheras.

For their big day, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee chose exquisite ensembles from a special collection by designer Tarun Tahiliani, paired with jewellery by Khurana Jewellery House.

The bride looked breathtaking in an ivory and gold lehenga adorned with intricate threadwork and embroidery. She complemented the lehenga with a corset and a sheer dupatta. Her look was completed with stunning kundan jewellery, including a maangtika, bangles, a choker-style necklace and statement earrings. For her makeup, she opted for a soft, natural look.

Prateik Babbar, on the other hand, wore a matching open sherwani, styled with a signature drape shirt and a classic dhoti set. He completed his look with a layered pearl necklace.

Prateik is the son of veteran actor Raj Babbar and the late actress Smita Patil. After Smita Patil's untimely death, Raj Babbar remarried Nadira Babbar, and they had two children, Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar.

Before Priya Banerjee, Prateik was married to Sanya Sagar. They married in 2019 but parted ways in 2023.