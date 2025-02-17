Prateik Babbar's Wife Priya Banerjee On Absence Of Father-In-Law Raj Babbar At Their Wedding: "Absolutely Nobody..."

Raj Babbar and Smita Patil's son Prateik Babbar married his longtime girlfriend Priya Banerjee in an intimate ceremony on February 14. Apart from the wedding, the absence of Raj Babbar and his family made headlines. Days after the wedding, Priya Banerjee addressed the issue of her father-in-law's absence in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Without revealing much, Priya shut down the noise, saying, "there was absolutely nobody who is family was missing."

"There was absolutely no family member who was missing from the wedding or our celebrations. I don't know why there are rumours that "family members" were absent. Our families where there including my parents, his aunts who raised him, his nana-nani and everyone who mattered and is family was with us. And there was absolutely nobody who is family was missing," Priya told the publication.

After Prateik's wedding, his step-brother Aarya Babbar revealed in public that the Babbar family, including his father Raj Babbar, was not invited to the wedding.

Aarya Babbar told ETimes, "I presume someone has overpowered his brain too much. He is not wanting to connect with anyone from this side of the family. He has decided not to call anyone."

"Life is no less than a film; someone in the house is influencing him. I don't want to think it's Prateik himself, and I don't believe he's like that," he added.

Prateik Babbar and Priya hosted the wedding ceremony at Smita Patil's house in the presence of friends and close family members. The newlyweds twinned in their wedding trousseau. The bride opted for an ivory lehenga from the shelves of Tarun Tahiliani. Take a look at the pictures here:

When asked about the thoughts behind having a simple, low key wedding, Priya said their celebrations reflect the kind of person they are.

"We wanted the wedding to describe and give a reflection of who we are as people. We are simple and genuine folks and that's exactly how I wanted our wedding to be. There was no other or particular thought (behind the low key wedding). We were surrounded with love and our family and their blessings, what more could you ask for?

"We didn't want to be one of those couples who feed a 100 million people at their wedding or those who do it for the world. We wanted to do it for ourselves and ones who love us and that's why the wedding was low key," said Priya.

After Smita Patil's death, Raj Babbar married Nadira Babbar, and they share two children, Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar.

Before Priya Banerjee, Prateik was married to Sanya Sagar. They married in 2019 but parted ways in 2023.