Raj Babbar On Not Being Invited To Son Prateik Babbar's Wedding: "<i>Mard Toh Shaadi Karte Rehte Hai</i>"

Actor Prateik Babbar recently married his long-time girlfriend Priya Banerjee in an intimate ceremony that took place at his late mother Smita Patil's Mumbai residence.

However, Prateik's half-brother Aarya Babbar revealed in a recent interview that the Babbar family did not receive an invitation to the wedding. In light of this, Aarya humorously referenced the Babbar family's history of multiple marriages during his latest stand-up comedy act.

Titled Babbar Toh Shaadi Karte Rhte HAIN?, Aarya made a witty remark, saying, "I agree, my father married twice, my sister has been married twice, and now my brother is getting married for the second time. Even my dog, Happy, has two girlfriends. So, I don't mind getting married a second time, but I'm just too lazy to deal with the complications of a divorce."

Aarya also shared how he sought advice from his father, Raj Babbar, on how to respond to questions from the media about not being invited to Prateik's wedding. Aarya revealed his father's response: "Tell them, mard toh shaadi karte rehte hain (men keep getting married)."

In an earlier interview with ETimes, Aarya shared that the Babbar family was not invited as a whole. He expressed confusion over the decision, as he had assumed he and his half-brother were close.

He said, "I presume someone has overpowered his brain too much. He is not wanting to connect with anyone from this side of the family. He has decided not to call anyone."

He admitted that while he could understand why Prateik might not want to invite Aarya's mother, Nadira Babbar (his stepmother), he felt that Prateik should have at least invited their father, Raj Babbar. He added, "Life is no less than a film; someone in the house is influencing him. I don't want to think it's Prateik himself, and I don't believe he's like that."

ICYDK, the couple shared a series of photos from their intimate wedding on social media. The caption read: "I'll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik."

Prateik is the son of veteran actor Raj Babbar and the late actress Smita Patil. After Smita Patil's untimely death, Raj Babbar remarried Nadira Babbar, and they had two children, Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar.

Before Priya Banerjee, Prateik was married to Sanya Sagar. They married in 2019 but parted ways in 2023.