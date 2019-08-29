Prasthanam Trailer: Sanjay Dutt Vs Chunky Panday In Power Struggle

Sanjay Dutt in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The much-awaited trailer of Sanjay Dutt's Prasthanamreleased today and all we can say that the war for legacy promises a lot of action and twists. The film, which is the official Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu film of the same name, also features Manisha Koirala, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur. The trailer shows a child asking Sanjay Dutt's character about the morality behind lord Rama killing Ravana and shows Sanjay Dutt fighting goons. Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Baldev Pratap Singh, the head of a political family, and his two sons (played by Ali Fazal and Satyajeet Dubey) fight against each other to carry forward his legacy. Jackie Shroff proves his loyalty to Sanjay Dutt by supporting him throughout the political war.

The video also shows Sanjay Dutt and Chunky Panday's (who plays main antagonist Don Kaali) head-to-head political battle along with glimpses of Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey and Amyra Dastur. The plot of Prasthanam touched upon the story of Ramayana and Mahabharata to depict the choice of war between right and wrong even in this era.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram account, Sanjay Dutt wrote: "The war to earn the legacy begins."

The original Telugu film Prasthanam featured Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar in pivotal roles. It was directed by Deva Katta, who has also helmed the Hindi version. Produced by Maanayata Dutt (wife of Sanjay Dutt), the remake of Prasthanam will open in theatres on September 20.

