<i>Mismatched</i> Actor Prajakta Koli Marries Vrishank Khanal. See First Pics

Congratulations, Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal. The lovebirds got married on February 25 in Kajrat. Of course, the actress has shared a bunch of pictures from their special day. Oh boy! We just can't not stop gushing.



In the beautiful frames, the bride and groom look happier than ever. Dressed in stunning Anita Dongre outfits, Prajakta and Vrishank radiate love as they perform the wedding rituals, look at each other and soak in every moment. One of the sweetest shots? The last slide, where their hands are gently clasped together.



In her caption, Prajakta Koli simply mentioned the wedding date, “25.2.25,” and dropped a red heart and evil eye emoji.



Needless to say, the comments section was flooded with love and congratulatory messages.



Anshula Kapoor wrote, “Only love!” while Bhuvan Bam called them the “Sundar-est couple!”



YouTuber Sarah Sarosh, who was part of the wedding festivities, cheered, “Yayyy Congratulations,” and Unnati Malharkar added, “Congratulationssss you guys! So so happy for y'all.”



Actor Ayush Mehra kept it sweet with, “Congratulations guys,” while singer B Praak showered them with red hearts and clapping emojis.



Comedian Sugandha Mishra sent “lots of love” to the newlyweds. Many others followed suit.



Before this, Prajakta Koli treated her fans to some adorable snapshots from one of her pre-wedding celebrations. The first picture showed Prajakta and Vrishank Khanal clinking their glasses.



Prajakta looks absolutely stunning in her traditional Maharashtrian look. She rocked green bangles and a statement nath that added to her desi charm.



Meanwhile, Vrishank keeps it classic in a black bandhgala.



Earlier, Prajakta Koli gave us all a glimpse of her mehendi ceremony, and the pictures are magical. In one shot, Vrishank Khanal sweetly plants a kiss on Prajakta's cheek.



Keeping it simple yet meaningful, Prajakta shared the album with just a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

Prajakta Koli, who goes by the name of “Mostly Sane” on social media, made her big Bollywood debut with JugJugg Jeeyo. She is also known for her work in Netflix's Mismatched.