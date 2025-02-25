More Pictures From Prajakta Koli And Vrishank Khanal’s Pre-Wedding Functions

It's Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal's wedding day.

The couple will get married in the presence of their close friends and family, in Karjat. Now, the actress has shared a set of cute pictures from one of the pre-wedding festivities.

The opening frame features Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal raising a toast to their happily-ever-after.

Prajakta Koli looks the prettiest in a traditional Maharashtrian attire. From the green bangles to the statement nath, the actress has nailed the desi avatar and how.

For the special day, Vrishank Khanal picked a statement bandhgala in black.

From grooving to peppy beats to striking goofy poses for the camera, the album screams love.

Replying to the post, Rasika Duggal wrote, “So beautiful. congratulations @mostlysane and Vrishank.”

Actor Sanjay Kapoor has also congratulated the couple. Actress Neha Dhupia too wrote a cute note for the soon-to-be married couple.

As per a Pinkvilla report, the guest list includes Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, Badshah, and Raftaar.

For one of the functions, Prajakta Koli will wear her mother's wedding saree and jewellery, the report added.

Earlier, a source close to the couple told Hindustan Times that the wedding will take place on February 25.

“Yes, Prajakta and Vrishank are getting married on February 25, and the two are very happy and excited about it. Their wedding festivities will include mehendi, haldi, a musical night, the big wedding, and a reception, which will start on February 23 and end on February 25. All the wedding functions will take place in Karjat,” the source was quoted.