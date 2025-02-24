Varun Dhawan Had This Much Fun With Daughter Lara During India vs Pakistan Match

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy game on Sunday was an electrifying affair. From Virat Kohli smashing his 51st century to India continuing their dominance in the tournament, it was a memorable night for cricket fans.

Don't know about you but Varun Dhawan agrees with us. The actor, who is known for his love for cricket, was cheering for Rohit Sharma and team India. The actor has shared a picture of himself and his dog Joey. The two are seen sitting in the living room and enjoying the game. Oh and, not to miss – little Lara. She is resting on Varun's chest. Of course, her face was covered with a red heart emoji.

If you think this is cute, wait for the caption.

Varun Dhawan has poured his heart in, He said, “I used to watch with my dad now she's cheering for #teamindia with me.” No, we are not crying, you are crying.

Replying to this post, actress Sophie Choudry dropped red hearts. Actress Mahira Khan wrote, “Awwww.”

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child - a daughter – on June 3, 2024. Varun introduced Lara to the world on Christmas last year.

He shared a picture-perfect moment featuring himself, his wife Natasha Dalal, Joey and Lara. She looks cute as a cupcake in a red checkered frock, white socks and Christmas-themed hairband.

Along with the photo, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Me with my babies. Merry Christmas.”

Earlier, Varun Dhawan spoke about embracing fatherhood. In a media interaction, the actor said, "Being a father to a daughter is a unique experience. It shakes you completely, making you realise how much your thinking changes.”

He added, “All the things your mother used to teach you during childhood start coming back to your mind. When Natasha gave birth to the baby, the first thought that I had was how could I ever be mean to my mother. How can anyone be rude to their mother, especially after they nurture their child for nine months, after seeing what Natasha has done for the baby? It's a crazy, wonderful experience. Having a daughter teaches you a lot about life and what actually being a man is.

