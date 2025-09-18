Prahlad Kakkar On Priyanka Chopra's "Serious And Personal" Affair: "She Never Said Anything"

Filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar recently spoke about Priyanka Chopra's very "serious" and "personal" affair, which she did not want to be written about. He reiterated that she chose not to have it documented. Though he did not reveal any names, there has long been speculation about her alleged relationship with Shah Rukh Khan after Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011).

What's Happening

In a conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Prahlad Kakkar opened up about Priyanka Chopra's "so-called affair" that was widely discussed, though never by the actress herself.

Prahlad Kakkar said, "Priyanka is a doll; she's a great person to work with. She's very ambitious, very single-minded, very focused. And she has a certain sense of dignity she will not allow people to cross. So, with this whole so-called affair, she never made a comment. Everybody else was commenting. She never said anything."

He continued, "She held her dignity. And if it were a frivolous relationship, she would have laughed. Obviously, it was serious. So, it was very personal to her. She didn't want it to be written about, she didn't want it to be talked about."

Prahlad Kakkar also praised Priyanka for her bold move to the West. He highlighted how, at a time when she was considered "too old" compared to younger heroines, the Aitraaz actress simply chose to restart her career. He admired her courage in taking that step.

Priyanka Chopra Vs Lara Dutta At The 2000 Femina Miss India Pageant

The filmmaker further reflected on the disadvantages Priyanka faced during the 2000 Femina Miss India Pageant. While Lara Dutta won the crown, Priyanka finished as the first runner-up.

Nevertheless, both went on to secure major international pageant titles that same year.

Prahlad Kakkar recalled, "Priyanka faced huge disadvantages back then. First, she was dark-skinned. Second, she had bad skin-and she still does. Her skin had to be heavily covered with make-up. And then, she was a strong-looking girl. She lost a lot of weight to look the way she did in Dostana. She looked like a million dollars in Dostana."

"I mean, there's no question about it. She had to work damn hard because she isn't a delicate-looking girl. She's a big-boned girl. So you're not just losing flesh; you're also having to deal with your skeletal structure," he concluded.

In A Nutshell

