For Prabhas' Salaar, Telangana Government Approves 1 AM, 4 AM Shows And Ticket Price Hikes

Prabhas in Salaar trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Prabhas'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefireis all set to take the box office by storm upon its release in theatres on December 22. The film has recorded huge advance booking numbers, already selling 6,78,292 tickets and collecting ₹14.88 crore for day 1. Now, keeping in mind the rush for tickets and the huge fanfare around the action-drama, the Telangana government has issued a notice granting Mythri Movie Distributors permission for “additional show, benefit show and hike of ticket price”. The notice stated that the government “after careful examination of the matter hereby permit to allow 6 show at 4.00 am on 22.12.2023 in Telangana State for Salaar movie and also a hike of rates by Rs.65/- and Rs.100/- for single screen and multiplexes respectively from 22.12.2023 to 28.12.2023 all across the State of Telangana.”

The government also granted permission to the makers to screen the film as part of a benefit show in a bunch of prominent theatres in Hyderabad. As per the notice, the show will be held from 1.00 am onwards on December 22 [Friday]. Given the massive fan following of Prabhas in Telangana and the humongous success of Prashanth Neel's KGF in the Telugu states, the craze around the film comes as no surprise.

Meanwhile, the first ticket for the film was officially purchased by iconic filmmaker SS Rajamouli in Hyderabad. Sharing an image of the special moment featuring Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and Prithviraj Sukumaran with Rajamouli, Hombale Films wrote: “Legendary Director SS Rajamouli Garu buys the first ticket for #SalaarCeaseFire in Nizam.”

In addition to Prabhas, Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire, which is a tale of friendship at its core, features superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role. About the film, Prithviraj who primarily works in the Malayalam films, told PTI, “I remember the first time, the idea of being part of Salaar was pitched to me...I did not expect that Salaar would be a film like this. When you imagine Prashanth Neel, the director of the KGF series, making a film with Prabhas - one of the biggest stars in the country, you don't think that it will be a film about two friends...That is what Salaar is actually...It's an exciting film.”

Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire, as the name suggests, will be followed by a sequel, confirmed the film's director Prashanth Neel. About the film, the director said: “Salaar is a story of two friends, who become the biggest enemies. Friendship is the core emotion of Salaar. We are telling half the story in Salaar: Part One - Cease Fire. We are going to show this journey of friends over the course of two films.”

In addition to Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film also stars Shruti Hassan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju in pivotal roles.