Poonam Dhillon's Daughter Paloma To Make Her Bollywood Debut. Details Here

Poonam Dhillon shared this image. (courtesy: poonam_dhillon_)

Poonam Dhillon is on cloud nine today. Reason? Her daughter Paloma Thakeria Dhillon is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She has signed her first film with the Rajashri Productions. The Avnish Barjatya directorial also stars Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol in the lead role. Now, coming back to Poonam Dhillon's special post for her daughter. She has shared a few pictures of Paloma. She is looking stunning in a turquoise blue lehenga with silver embellishment all over it. “Congratulations darling Paloma Thakeria Dhillon on your superb launch with the most prestigious Rajshri Films, Sooraj Barjatya Avnish Barjatya. Your amazing hard work, commitment, and talent are rewarded with this beautiful launch. God Bless you with super success and may you shine in all you do. Love you. So proud of you," she wrote. And, congratulations messages started to pour in from all corners. Singer Alka Yagnik said, “All my best wishes and love… God bless.” Anu Ranjan also sent her love. She wrote, “Mubarak,” along with a heart emoji.

Rajshri Productions has also announced the latest development on Instagram. Along with the same set of pictures, the production house wrote, “Rajshri Productions is proud to announce Paloma opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshri's next, helmed by Avnish Barjatya. A memorable journey begins.” Paloma's brother, model Anmol Thakeria Dhillon replied, “Amazing”.

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon just can't wait to see his “baby sister on-screen”. Bollywood stars have also made a bee-line to congratulate Paloma Thakeria Dhillon. Tiger Shroff was among the first to drop a note. “Congratulations on singing your first film. Go make the fam proud,” he wrote.

Screenshot of Tiger Shroff's Instagram story.

Shraddha Kapoor has also congratulated Paloma Thakeria Dhillon on signing her first film.

Screenshot of Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram story.

All the best, Paloma Thakeria Dhillon.